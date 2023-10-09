Cypress Capital Group Has $713,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.