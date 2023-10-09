Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after buying an additional 925,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after buying an additional 401,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after acquiring an additional 310,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

