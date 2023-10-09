Cypress Capital Group Invests $670,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $716.32 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $488.23 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $703.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $704.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

