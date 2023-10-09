Cypress Capital Group Makes New $611,000 Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $1,368,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 163.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,808 shares during the period. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $94.83 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average is $99.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

