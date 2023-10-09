Cypress Capital Group Sells 10,957 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,957 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,558,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,480,000 after buying an additional 2,624,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of ADM opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

