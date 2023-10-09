Cypress Capital Group Sells 772 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.70 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average of $180.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

