Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 128.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYTK. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 53,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,991. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,573,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,573,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,020 shares of company stock worth $2,857,960. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 221,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $298,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 610,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

