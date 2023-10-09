CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTMX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.15 to $3.19 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.40.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.

