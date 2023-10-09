Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lowered by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,979,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $378.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Verizon Dials Up Cash and Upside For Your Portfolio
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly, McKesson, Novartis Flash Promising Chart Action
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Obesity Drug Boom, Split Make This Stock a Heavy Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.