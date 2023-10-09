Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,881,441,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after purchasing an additional 782,066 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.19. The stock had a trading volume of 619,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,267. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $233.41 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

