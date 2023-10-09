Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.02. 1,948,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,996,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

