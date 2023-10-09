Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $363.01. 11,642,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,455,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.45. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

