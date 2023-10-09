Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,655 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $63.95. 9,736,075 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.