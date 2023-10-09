dForce USD (USX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,586.02

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $32.17 million and approximately $1,586.02 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00230331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015257 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,179,456 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98457491 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $424.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

