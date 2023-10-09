Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 0.9 %

DEO opened at $151.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $2.5089 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.54) to GBX 3,800 ($45.93) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.39) to GBX 4,000 ($48.35) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.05) to GBX 4,440 ($53.67) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.