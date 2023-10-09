Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $177.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $151.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

