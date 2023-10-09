Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.39.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.29. 407,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,831. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.