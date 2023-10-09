Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.39.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded up $5.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.29. 407,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

