Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of APPS opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $146.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

