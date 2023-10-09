Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $22.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

