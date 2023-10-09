Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,121 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 4.2% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $34,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $455,000. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,564,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 98,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 496,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 112,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

