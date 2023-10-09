Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.97. 133,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,485. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

