Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,812 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $29.87. 12,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

