Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1,011.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,052. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.