Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,643,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,157,000 after purchasing an additional 306,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,670 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,352,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,289 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,446 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,286,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52,515 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $25.69 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

