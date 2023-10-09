Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. FMR LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DFUV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,474. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

