Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Sold by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares comprises 1.4% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,016,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 66.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 80.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 127,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TNA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,942,150. The stock has a market cap of $919.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

