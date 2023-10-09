DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DISH Network has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $17.49.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $36,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

