Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

DOV opened at $138.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

