Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. Eastern has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,084.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,573.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,113 shares of company stock valued at $112,281. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

