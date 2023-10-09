Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Gap Up to $10.91

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $11.35. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 410,143 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

Ecopetrol Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

