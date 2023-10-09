Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,590 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after buying an additional 1,460,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 531,919 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,042,000 after purchasing an additional 335,297 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ecovyst by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,143,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 283,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ecovyst by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after buying an additional 1,052,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. 48,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,927. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.52 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECVT shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecovyst

In other news, insider Kurt Bitting bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $29,884.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 415,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,521.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

