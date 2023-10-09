Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.08 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.79.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

