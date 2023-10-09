Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.