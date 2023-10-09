Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

NASDAQ ESGR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,260. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $175.28 and a 52 week high of $271.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enstar Group by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Enstar Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

