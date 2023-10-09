Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Enstar Group stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,260. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $175.28 and a 12-month high of $271.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.60.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,049,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,179,000 after buying an additional 40,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 798,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,041,000 after buying an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 687,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

