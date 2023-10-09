Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Entegris Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $94.79 on Monday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 58.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Entegris by 341.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

