Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.35

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 14529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $312.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $1,870,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Envestnet by 14.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $413,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

