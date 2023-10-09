Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 220.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EQR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 181,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,855. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

