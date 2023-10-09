Ervin Investment Management LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,659 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,968,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,486,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,247.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 116,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS ESGV opened at $75.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.