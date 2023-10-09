Ervin Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,665 Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitesse Energy

In related news, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,972.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,000 shares of company stock worth $768,780.

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

VTS stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

