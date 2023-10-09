Ervin Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after buying an additional 1,955,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,793,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,719,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,474,000 after buying an additional 1,664,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $33.04 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

