Ervin Investment Management LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ervin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Loews makes up 4.7% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in L. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 114.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 108.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $63.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $65.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

