Ervin Investment Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ervin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $189.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average of $211.99. The company has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

