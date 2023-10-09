Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESPR. Northland Securities upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ESPR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 508,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,471. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,808 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,850,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

