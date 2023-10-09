ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ ESSA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,095. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.30.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at ESSA Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other ESSA Bancorp news, COO Peter A. Gray purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at $440,636.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $144,905 over the last ninety days. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 911.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 355,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 113.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 111.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,675 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

