Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.

Everbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

EVBG stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $902.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everbridge news, Director Richard A. Damore purchased 11,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,399.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Damore acquired 11,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $246,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,399.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,161 shares of company stock valued at $270,543 and sold 8,699 shares valued at $256,423. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 8.0% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

