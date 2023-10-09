Evercore ISI Trims AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Target Price to $192.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVB. Colliers Securities raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

AVB stock opened at $172.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.18.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

