Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Get Everi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everi

Everi Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EVRI opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Everi has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.28.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Everi had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.65 million. Research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 1,241.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Everi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.