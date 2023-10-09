Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.18.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,986. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7,630.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 537.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Exact Sciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 37,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

